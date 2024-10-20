Before Yellowstone's Rip Wheeler, Cole Hauser Played A Forgotten Villain In A Huge Action Franchise

Overseeing the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch is no small feat, but Rip Wheeler (played by Cole Hauser) does it well, and with style. In Taylor Sheridan's hit series "Yellowstone," Rip's responsibilities as a foreman are just one aspect of his personality, as his complex motivations and no-nonsense outlook have helped evolve the character into a fan favorite. Rip's relationship with Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) has also come a long way, with the two overcoming the obstacles surrounding a traditional star-crossed lovers scenario and becoming an unstoppable duo, here to stay despite the constant attacks on the Duttons throughout the series.

Hauser plays Rip with equal parts restrained ruthlessness and vulnerability, creating a balanced outlook that is intensely flawed but still easy to root for. Part of Rip's moral dilemma stems from his difficult past, which he constantly ran away from to avoid the trauma associated with his family before the Duttons took him in as one of their own. However, being committed to the Dutton lifestyle is not a joke, and this prompted Rip to make some tough decisions about the kind of man he would become and the values he would devote himself to.

Hauser's effortless appeal as Rip is an obvious testament to his craft, and the actor has a stacked filmography to speak for itself, which can be traced as far back as 1992. Although most of these roles are of a smaller or limited capacity, Hauser played the central villain in a mega-popular, still-ongoing franchise that is also, surprisingly, all about family. I am talking about John Singleton's "2 Fast 2 Furious," where Hauser played drug lord Carter Verone. He's a man who's almost cartoonishly evil, but without any meaningful layers to make him interesting.