Martin Scorsese Hated Making The Only Movie That Earned Him A Best Director Oscar

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Martin Scorsese made four films in the 2000s, and each one is something of a mixed bag. In 2002, he made "Gangs of New York," a project he had been fantasizing about since at least 1970, when he discovered the book it's based on, "The Gangs of New York: An Informal History of the Underworld." The film was overwrought and bloated, feeling like it had been gestating for decades. Only Daniel Day-Lewis — overacting his heart out — seemed comfortable.

Scorsese chased "Gangs of New York" with 2004's "The Aviator," an ambitious biopic of Howard Hughes. Scorsese did a good job of capturing the glitzy excess of early Hollywood, but Leonardo DiCaprio was entirely miscast as Hughes, playing the role like a confused child rather than a resolute titan of industry. The best part of "The Aviator" was Scorsese's depiction of Hughes' obsessive-compulsive disorder. It should be noted that the Academy loved both of these movies, giving 10 Oscar nominations to "Gangs of New York" and 11 to "The Aviator," both of which got Best Picture and Best Director nominations.

In 2006, Scorsese would finally be given his due with "The Departed," a remake of Andrew Lau's and Alan Mak's 2002 Hong Kong crime movie "Infernal Affairs." "The Departed" starred DiCaprio, along with Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Alec Baldwin, and Mark Wahlberg. It also got Academy attention. "The Departed" was nominated for five Oscars, winning four, including Best Picture and Best Director. Weirdly, that was the first time Scorsese had won Best Director.

He also hated working on "The Departed." In a 2016 interview with Culture Magazine (quoted by the Spec), the director noted that completing "The Departed" was draining, and that he refused to do any press for it.