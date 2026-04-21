How Oscar Isaac Really Feels About The Star Wars: The Last Jedi Backlash

To make it clear right out of the gate: Rian Johnson's 2017 sci-fi epic "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is the second-best "Star Wars" movie, after George Lucas' 1977 original. It came when the "Star Wars" film series was 40 years old, and the franchise had become an enormous, octopus-like merchandising monster with tentacles everywhere. Disney had recently purchased "Star Wars" and was doing everything in its power to ensure it remained a permanent part of the entertainment landscape.

"The Last Jedi" stepped in to declare that constant, ongoing wars needed to end. The Jedi should all die, the First Order should stop being gentle, and the wars should end. If the titular star wars were to continue, it would mean an endless cycle of fascism and rebellion, murdering one another to no end. "The Last Jedi" seemed to be addressed directly to "Star Wars" fans, and angrily so. It declared that fans' nostalgia for constant war was an unhealthy thing to carry, and it was time to give up. Put "Star Wars" down. It doesn't care what you think. Burn the Jedi texts. It's a glorious and poetic movie, deconstructing itself from within.

Naturally, many fans hated that, and there was a great deal of backlash. Johnson didn't address what some fans assumed were big mysteries left over from 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," and others whined about its plot. Racists complained about its diversity, but racists' opinions don't count.

Oscar Isaac played Poe Dameron in "The Last Jedi," and he — very, very tactfully — talked about the fan backlash on the "Happy. Sad. Confused." interview series. He said, in a noncommittal way, that he can relate to the way fans feel about "The Last Jedi," and how they might have taken it personally.