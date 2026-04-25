Tim Burton's Batman Almost Featured Two Obscure Marvel Characters

Partway through 1989 blockbuster "Batman," a newscaster named Becky (Kit Hollerbach) appears on the Gotham City news to announce a tragedy. It seems that two star models, Candy Walker and Amanda Keeler, have died suddenly due to a "violent allergic reaction." In a grim detail it appears that Candy's and Amanda's dead bodies are displayed on the news broadcast, their faces altered, stretched into Joker-like grins.

The news broadcast then cuts to Becky's co-anchor, Peter (Bruce McGuire), who continues to read the news as usual. While Peter is reading, Becky is suddenly struck by a case of the giggles. It interrupts the broadcast. Becky's giggles, however, turn into a frantic laughing fit. Becky falls out of her chair laughing, and suddenly dies on the floor. When her peers examine her, they find that her face has mutated, her mouth stretched into a wide grin.

During Becky's collapse, the Joker (Jack Nicholson, who wanted to leave kids scared) pirates the TV signal and enacts a gleefully dark, satirical TV commercial. He explains that the killing laughing fit viewers just witnessed is caused by a chemical poison he invented himself, Smylex. The Joker's pirated announcement also includes images of Candy Walker and Amanda Keeler, still bearing their grim Joker smiles.

It turns out those specific character names weren't in the original draft of Sam Hamm's script for "Batman." In a 2024 post on Facebook, Paul Levitz, a longtime writer for (and eventual president of) DC Comics, said that he got to peruse the script and that the characters' names were originally "Millie Collins," and either "Patsy Walker," or "Katy Keene." Those were the names of supermodel characters owned by Marvel Comics and Archie Comics. It's a cute reference, but to avoid any royalties — or undue crossovers — the names were changed.