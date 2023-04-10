Al Jaffee Spent A Lifetime Making Fun Of Movies And TV – But He Did Write One TV Special

Al Jaffee, the stalwart artist and writer for MAD Magazine, passed away on April 10, 2023. He was 102 years old. The world lost a giant.

Jaffee is the notable inventor of the MAD Fold-In, which invited readers to crease an image on the back cover of the magazine, pushing the sides of the drawing together and forming a new, previously unseen image. Jaffee drew Fold-Ins for MAD from 1968 until 2019. He was also known for his "Snappy Answers to Stupid Questions" books, as well as strange sourcebooks of fun, crazy inventions. He once argued that smokers would someday smoke three-foot-long cigarettes, arguing the design's many advantages. He also thought up several clever ways to dispose of dog waste. Jaffee began his cartooning career in 1942 and retired officially in 2020, earning him the Guinness World Record for having the longest career of any cartoonist.

Working for MAD Magazine, of course, meant that Jaffee's influence on film and TV is immeasurable. MAD corrupted the minds of generations of children, leaving them with a healthy skepticism of seemingly organized institutions like schools and hospitals. Madison Avenue was a particularly hated object of MAD's derision, and many advertisers feared placing their ads in its pages, fearing readers would mistake the magazine's clever, acidic spoofs for the real thing. Anyone who read MAD also likely learned to never take pop culture seriously, as they regularly parodied the hottest films and TV shows of the day. Jaffee's impish sense of humor leaked insidiously and gloriously into the minds of any youths with even the smallest propensity for punk dismissal and giggly pranksmanship.

Jaffee was an active, credited writer only once on a TV project. In 1974, ABC commissioned what would become "The MAD Magazine TV Special."