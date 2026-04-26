Scarlett Johansson's 2001 Comic Book Movie Is Far Better Than Her Marvel Offerings
Scarlett Johansson has starred in a wide variety of movies over the course of her career. Having played Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade, Johansson's MCU offerings often overshadow her work in indie films or world cinema. This is understandable to an extent, as the tentpole nature of Marvel blockbusters takes up a lot of space in our evolving cultural zeitgeist, contributing to the spectacle surrounding films like "Avengers: Endgame." Also, Black Widow is integral to the Infinity Saga, (although Johansson did have some frustrations about playing the character) to the point that her absence would have led to a very, very different plot in 2012's "Avengers." That said, there's another comic-book movie that gives us a much better idea about Johansson's incredible acting range. That film is Terry Zwigoff's 2001 cult black comedy, "Ghost World."
"Ghost World" has a 93% on the Tomatometer (based on 166 reviews), while "Avengers: Endgame" sports a 94% based on 552 reviews. This comparison comes with caveats, of course, as the Infinity Saga finale is a box office-shattering ensemble film, while "Ghost World" was never a commercial hit. If we look at the Johansson connecting thread alone, "Ghost World" deserves a spotlight for more than her impressive performance in the film. "Ghost World" is an honest and vulnerable exploration of growing pains that is based on Daniel Clowes' brilliant comic of the same name.
The story revolves around best friends Enid (Thora Birch) and Rebecca (Johansson), who listlessly navigate their teenage years after graduating from high school. There's anxiety surrounding the near future, cynicism for the present, and a general inability to let go of the past.
Ghost World is a melancholic yet authentic exploration of adolescence
Spoilers for "Ghost World" ahead.
Teen dramas that explore coming-of-age themes are a dime a dozen. Some regurgitate lazy stereotypes, while others lean heavily on saccharine sentimentality. "Ghost World" doesn't fall into either category, as Enid and Rebecca evade these pitfalls by being deeply flawed teenage girls. They embrace their misfit status and spend their time being intensely misanthropic, often giving into casual cruelty to ward off loneliness.
When a middle-aged man named Seymour (Steve Buscemi) posts an ad aimed at a woman he wants to get in touch with, Enid makes a prank call and poses as the woman in question. Inviting Seymour to dinner, the girls secretly laugh at his predicament, making fun of his desperation for companionship. This cruelty, however, melts to reveal sympathy soon enough, as Enid finds a way to strike a genuine friendship with Seymour at a garage sale that night.
As for Rebecca, her life gradually diverges from that of her friend. She starts working at a coffee shop, and the dream of living together with Enid shatters as soon as she confronts the reality of the situation. Although a reconciliation occurs by the end of the film, Enid and Rebecca realize that their lives were always meant to be different. "Ghost World" illustrates how we grow out of certain relationships, and how such change is inevitable.
Critic Roger Ebert, who gave "Ghost World" a perfect score in his review, encapsulates its merits perfectly:
"I wanted to hug this movie. It takes such a risky journey and never steps wrong. It creates specific, original, believable, lovable characters, and meanders with them through their inconsolable days, never losing its sense of humor."
"Ghost World" can be streamed on Prime Video.