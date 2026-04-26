Scarlett Johansson's 2001 Comic Book Movie Is Far Better Than Her Marvel Offerings

Scarlett Johansson has starred in a wide variety of movies over the course of her career. Having played Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade, Johansson's MCU offerings often overshadow her work in indie films or world cinema. This is understandable to an extent, as the tentpole nature of Marvel blockbusters takes up a lot of space in our evolving cultural zeitgeist, contributing to the spectacle surrounding films like "Avengers: Endgame." Also, Black Widow is integral to the Infinity Saga, (although Johansson did have some frustrations about playing the character) to the point that her absence would have led to a very, very different plot in 2012's "Avengers." That said, there's another comic-book movie that gives us a much better idea about Johansson's incredible acting range. That film is Terry Zwigoff's 2001 cult black comedy, "Ghost World."

"Ghost World" has a 93% on the Tomatometer (based on 166 reviews), while "Avengers: Endgame" sports a 94% based on 552 reviews. This comparison comes with caveats, of course, as the Infinity Saga finale is a box office-shattering ensemble film, while "Ghost World" was never a commercial hit. If we look at the Johansson connecting thread alone, "Ghost World" deserves a spotlight for more than her impressive performance in the film. "Ghost World" is an honest and vulnerable exploration of growing pains that is based on Daniel Clowes' brilliant comic of the same name.

The story revolves around best friends Enid (Thora Birch) and Rebecca (Johansson), who listlessly navigate their teenage years after graduating from high school. There's anxiety surrounding the near future, cynicism for the present, and a general inability to let go of the past.