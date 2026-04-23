Batman's Co-Creator Thought One Dark Knight Actor Was Better Than Michael Keaton

In 1995, "Batman Forever" brought a new cinematic Dark Knight to the masses. Val Kilmer donned the cowl after Michael Keaton decided to walk away from Batman, and it remained unclear whether audiences would accept this new version of the vigilante. To help, Batman co-creator Bob Kane hyped up Kilmer's debut by claiming that he had an "edge" that Keaton never did. In fact, Kane seemed to imply that he preferred Kilmer's take on the character — though he was in full hype mode when he did so.

"Batman Forever" remains an overlooked movie that's far more groundbreaking and deserving of praise than most realize. In the general Bat-discourse, this film is often glossed over, mostly because it was preceded by the seminal Tim Burton films and followed by the debacle that was "Batman & Robin." But I was a kid in 1995. I remember the hype for this movie and how spellbinding it was to watch the H.R. Giger Batmobile ripping through Joel Schumacher's neon Gotham on the big screen.

One man who certainly saw the merit in "Forever" at the time was Bob Kane. Of course, he would have liked it since he had a significant stake in the film. Nonetheless, he was effusive in his praise of Kilmer as both Batman and Bruce Wayne, likening his physique to the way in which Kane himself drew the character and highlighting the manner in which the "Top Gun" actor was able to be more "physical" in the role. In so doing, he perhaps unwittingly managed to align himself with a less than insightful contingent of the Batman fandom.