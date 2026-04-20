Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Episode 6 Introduces A Big Mystery – Let's Break It Down

The last option seems the most far-fetched, and that's the notion that Marrok was communicating directly with Maul's former master, Darth Sidious himself. Emperor Palpatine likely has much more important things to be doing in the galaxy than worrying about his former apprentice and his minor adventures on a planet as unimportant as Janix. On the other hand, Palpatine did personally kill his brother, Savage Opress, before capturing Maul on Mandalore the last time he started to become too much of a pain (as seen in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars"), so never say never.

I'd put the longest odds on this being the answer, but in some ways, that arguably makes it the most likely. When you look at which character has done the most to wrong Maul, and which one Maul might have the most hatred for, Palpatine tops the list. In that sense, Palpatine could be both the most and least likely candidate on the list for the mysterious hologram.

With only four episodes left of "Maul — Shadow Lord" Season 1, we'll simply have to wait and see if we get an actual answer this season.

"Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" Season 1 premieres two new episodes at a time on Mondays through to May 4, 2026, on Disney+. Season 2 has yet to receive an official premiere date.