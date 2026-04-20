Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Episode 6 Introduces A Big Mystery – Let's Break It Down
Spoilers to follow for "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" Season 1, Episodes 5 and 6.
"Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" ends its sixth episode, "Night of the Hunted," with a big mystery. Marrok (A.J. LoCascio), the Inquisitor sent by the Empire to hunt down Maul (Sam Witwer) on the planet Janix, is foiled by Maul and unable to bring him in like he's expected to. This is a pretty big failure for the Inquisitor honored with the title of First Brother, so it must be humbling for him to have to return to his home operating base and ask for assistance, but go back to base he does.
There, he calls a hologram for help. The audience is given no real indication of who Marrok's mysterious boss might be, but through careful deduction, we know it can really be only one of three options: the Grand Inquisitor, Darth Vader, or possibly even Darth Sidious/Emperor Palpatine himself. But which of these villains is most likely to actually show up in "Maul — Shadow Lord" Season 1? Let's break it down.
Option 1: The Grand Inquisitor will show up in Maul - Shadow Lord
Naturally, the first individual one would think an Inquisitor like Marrok might report to would be the Grand Inquisitor. As the nominal head of the Inquisitorius, the Grand Inquisitor is in charge of their operations based on the moon of Nur, orbiting the planet of Mustafar, and oversees missions to hunt down any renegade Jedi, Sith, or other assorted Force users on his own.
Still, it's almost curious why such a high profile hunt — namely, one to capture Darth Sidious' former apprentice Maul — would be assigned to a single Inquisitor rather than an entire team led by the Grand Inquisitor, as seen in the live-action "Star Wars" show "Obi-Wan Kenobi." Granted, that series takes place almost a decade after the events of "Maul — Shadow Lord," so that protocol could merely be a result of lessons learned.
This, in turn, leads to another big question: If the mystery hologram is, indeed, the Grand Inquisitor, and he appears on the show down the line, then who will voice him? He's traditionally been voiced by Jason Isaacs in previous animated series like "Star Wars Rebels," but he's since been played by Rupert Friend in live-action in "Obi-Wan Kenobi."
Option 2: Darth Vader will show up in Maul - Shadow Lord
An equally compelling case could be made that Marrok was reporting to Darth Vader. 2024's "Star Wars: Tales of the Empire" (the second season of the animated anthology series "Star Wars Tales") shows the Grand Inquisitor introducing Marrok to Vader as his master, so it stands to reason that Vader could be the recipient of the message and the one giving Marrok orders about handling the Maul situation.
It's also not unheard of for Inquisitors to reach out directly to Vader for instruction, as we see the Third Sister, Reva Sevander (Moses Ingram), doing this throughout the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" TV show much later in the "Star Wars" timeline. If Vader were to ultimately appear in "Maul — Shadow Lord" Season 1, though, that could give rise to an epic standoff between two of Sidious' proteges ... which would probably (almost certainly?) be one of the coolest things the "Star Wars" franchise has ever given us.
It makes one wonder if that would be too soon, though, given that "Maul — Shadow Lord" Season 2 has already been announced. Not to mention, it raises the question of whether the Ukrainian company Respeecher will be coming back to recreate the late James Earl Jones' voice as Vader like it did with "Obi-Wan Kenobi."
Option 3: Emperor Palpatine will show up in Maul - Shadow Lord
The last option seems the most far-fetched, and that's the notion that Marrok was communicating directly with Maul's former master, Darth Sidious himself. Emperor Palpatine likely has much more important things to be doing in the galaxy than worrying about his former apprentice and his minor adventures on a planet as unimportant as Janix. On the other hand, Palpatine did personally kill his brother, Savage Opress, before capturing Maul on Mandalore the last time he started to become too much of a pain (as seen in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars"), so never say never.
I'd put the longest odds on this being the answer, but in some ways, that arguably makes it the most likely. When you look at which character has done the most to wrong Maul, and which one Maul might have the most hatred for, Palpatine tops the list. In that sense, Palpatine could be both the most and least likely candidate on the list for the mysterious hologram.
With only four episodes left of "Maul — Shadow Lord" Season 1, we'll simply have to wait and see if we get an actual answer this season.
"Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" Season 1 premieres two new episodes at a time on Mondays through to May 4, 2026, on Disney+. Season 2 has yet to receive an official premiere date.