One Above All: Marvel's Most Powerful Being Explained

There is a cute moment in Joss Whedon's 2012 film "The Avengers" wherein Captain America (Chris Evans), a good Christian boy, meets Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the Norse god of thunder. Cap is warned by Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) that it would be unwise to engage Thor in hand-to-hand combat, as he is nigh indestructible and hugely powerful. He's practically a god, she says. Cap, being a good Christian, notes that "There's only one God, ma'am, and I'm pretty sure He wouldn't dress like that."

Of course, this little flippant comment hints at a larger theological question about the Marvel Universe. Namely: Is there a God in it? Thor is the Norse god of thunder, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe initially went out of its way to assure people that he's not an actual god, but a super-advanced space alien that just happens to look and behave like Thor.

This notion was undone, however, in the film "Thor: Love and Thunder," as Thor went to Mount Olympus and sat among a panoply of gods, hailing from all known religions. This scene implies that there is no One True God above all of them, necessarily, but a pluralistic theogony of deities at work.

With all these cosmic beings prancing about, though, Marvel had to eventually address the question as to whether or not God — in the Judeo-Christian sense — palpably existed in the Marvel universe. They answered the question in a 2004 issue of "Fantastic Four."

There is a God, it seems. It is the One Above All. It is the ineffable, all-power creator of the multiverse. Whether or not this is the same being as Yahweh seems unlikely, as Yahweh has also shown up in Marvel Comics.