After Alien, Ridley Scott Nearly Made A Sci-Fi Horror Movie That Could Have Been A Classic

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Ridley Scott became a pretty big deal rather quickly. His first feature film as a director was 1977's "The Duellists," a lush, episodic film about two men (played by Harvey Keitel and Keith Carradine) who spend the Napoleonic Wars periodically meeting to engage in duels. Adapted from a short story by Joseph Conrad and also starring Albert Finney and Stacy Keach, "The Duellists" wasn't a big hit financially, but it won Best Debut Film at Cannes, cementing Scott as a talent to keep an eye on. He fulfilled his promise in 1979 with the release of "Alien," his classic sci-fi horror movie about a creature made of teeth and aspic stalking miners on a starship.

Scott eventually followed "Alien" up with another sci-fi film, the sleepy android noir "Blade Runner," released in 1982. That film infamously tanked at the box office, although it spawned a passionate cult following in the ensuing years. Nevertheless, its failure seemingly led Scott to avoid the sci-fi genre for decades before he finally returned to it with his 2012 "Alien" prequel/spin-off movie "Prometheus."

There was a moment in the late 1980s, however, when Scott was tempted to make an "Alien"-like sci-fi/horror flick again. The project was originally called "Dead Reckoning," although its title changed to "The Train" as it developed. As recounted in David Hughes' 2012 book "Tales from Development Hell," Scott's legendary "Alien" creature designer H.R. Giger even contributed to the would-be film before it was derailed.

Based on how its screenwriter, Jim Uhls, is quoted as describing its premise in Hughes' book, it sounds like "The Train" would have been fun, even if it was something of a retread of the concept for "Alien." At the very least, it had a cool monster.