Robert De Niro's Career-Defining Heist Movie With Breathtaking Action Scenes Is A Must-Watch On Prime Video
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Robert De Niro, during his heyday, was about as good as actors get. There's a strong case to be made that De Niro is one of the best actors ever. From classics like "The Godfather" to huge hit comedies like "Meet the Parents," he's done it all. But of everything he's ever done, his work in director Michael Mann's classic heist movie "Heat" remains at or at least very near the top of the list.
Streaming now on Prime Video, "Heat" was released in 1995 at the height of De Niro's powers. It centers on an obsessive master thief named Neil McCauley (De Niro) who heads up a crew of expert criminals on daring heists throughout Los Angeles. Meanwhile, relentless detective Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino) pursues the crew until it all comes to a head. It's a cat-and-mouse game like no other we've seen since. A masterclass of the crime genre.
It's oft-considered to be Michael Mann's best movie. It's also the movie that brought De Niro and Pacino face-to-face in the infamous diner scene. Yes, the two had technically been in the same movie before, but this was truly the first time they got to actually share any meaningful screen time. Both A-class actors are on their A-game with a director firing on all cylinders. It's one of those situations where every perfect piece slides into place at the perfect time, resulting in a masterwork of cinema for the masses.
There's a reason why Val Kilmer's memories of working on "Heat" are so incredible. There's a reason why, more than 30 years later, people like me obsess over it. It's really that good and certainly worth a revisit. For those who haven't seen it? There's no time like the present.
Michael Mann's Heat remains an unmatched crime movie epic
"Heat" was a critical and commercial success in 1995, taking in $187 million at the box office against very positive reviews. Yet, it was completely shut out at the Oscars that year, which remains baffling in retrospect. All the same, it's a movie whose reputation has grown exponentially in the years since its initial release. It's rightly hailed as a crime epic of unmatched proportions.
It's perhaps not a stretch to say that every single heist movie that's come since has lived in this movie's shadow. That's why "Dean of Thieves" was sold as "Heat" with Gerard Butler. It's the high watermark by which all other movies in this genre aspire to. Reaching such high heights may be impossible, but reach for the moon and, even if you don't get there, you can still wind up in space.
More than just one of the greatest shootouts in cinema history, "Heat" allowed Michael Mann to explore the spaces between the shootouts in crime films. It has real character development and unbelievably stellar acting all around, even down to the bit parts played by the likes of Henry Rollings. It's an unimpeachable classic that feels like a minor miracle several decades removed.
There are lots of movies Robert De Niro should have turned down. He's done a lot of what one might call "paycheck jobs" over the years. This movie is a testament to what he's capable of and how he can elevate something great to make it even greater. The task is tall, but here's hoping Mann can somehow make the forthcoming "Heat 2" a fraction as good.
You can also grab "Heat" on 4K, Blu-ray, or DVD from Amazon.