5 Beloved '70s Sci-Fi Movies That Don't Hold Up Today

If an observational viewer were to watch enough sci-fi films from the 1970s, one would be able to see the anxieties that were hanging over humanity's heads at the time. "Star Wars" and kid-friend Disney movies notwithstanding, 1970s sci-fi was a little bleak, often presenting dark, dystopian futures racked by world-ending problems. Many 1970s sci-fi movies took place in a post-apocalyptic nuclear wasteland (including "The Omega Man," "A Boy and His Dog," and at least two of the films on the list below), implying that nuclear holocaust was inevitable.

Several 1970s movies, like "Soylent Green," dealt with the plight of overpopulation. (Incidentally, author Harry Harrison, who wrote the book it was based on, hated the script for the "Soylent Green" movie adaptation.) Others, like "Silent Running," examined dwindling natural resources. If the sci-fi movies of the 1970s were any indication, the world was in a very pessimistic place. Everything felt apocalyptic, like we were at the end of history. Even films like "Mad Max" featured a world in decay. Violence was on the rise, and entropy was active. The future wasn't something anyone was looking forward to. Sci-fi didn't become broadly optimistic until films like "Star Wars" came along, turning the genre into a mainstream, audience-pleasing one. It may be telling, though, that even "Star Wars" is set in the distant past.

And while a lot of the bleak themes of 1970s sci-fi still resonate with modern audiences, some of these movies have aged like mayonnaise in the sun, be it due to their dated fashions, ideas, or style. Indeed, the five films listed below are hard to watch without doing a little bit of a deep dive into their decade. Some of these movies have fans, but even they would admit these films are a product of their time.