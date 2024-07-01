Why Soylent Green's Original Author Absolutely Hated The Film's Script

This post contains spoilers for "Soylent Green" and its source material.

Richard Fleischer's 1973 dystopian sci-fi classic, "Soylent Green," ends with a shocking revelation. Set in a future consumed by ecocide — thanks to unchecked overpopulation and the depletion of resources that came with it — New York City stands on the brink of collapse. The increasing divide between the affluent and the poor has prompted riots over the artificial wafers made by the Soylent Corporation, and their latest product, the plankton-rich Soylent Green, remains coveted, while the rich indulge in organic delicacies. After NYPD detective Robert Thorn (Charlton Heston) gets embroiled in a conspiracy, he learns that the plankton claimed to produce Soylent Green has gone extinct, and that the key ingredients in the wafer instead come from human bodies. "Soylent Green is people!" he shouts in anguish to the crowd assembling around him in the end, devastated that the truth might never be uncovered.

The cannibalism twist in "Soylent Green" is absent from Harry Harrison's novel, "Make Room! Make Room!," which Fleischer's adaptation is very loosely based on. The differences between the two stories are immediate and palpable: While Harrison weaves a pragmatic cautionary tale about the horrors of ecocide in his book, Fleischer's film is mired in melodrama, undercutting the poignant themes brimming underneath. Although "Soylent Green" excels in etching a haunting visual tapestry with its overcrowded streets saturated in the sickly green hue of pollution, its thematic vision feels limited when compared to Harrison's uncompromising portrayal of a world destined to self-destruct at the turn of the millennium.

Harrison himself took issue with the Hollywood adaptation. In a now-archived blog post, the author claimed that MGM took a few measures to isolate him from the adaptation, including making sure he had minimal control over the screenplay and earned no profits after the film's modest success.