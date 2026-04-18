Stephen King Says This Gritty Crime Show Changed TV - And He's Not Wrong

"The Sopranos" is often credited for paving the way for shows about antiheroes, but Stephen King believes another all-time great crime series changed television forever in this regard. Writing on Threads, the legendary horror author claimed that FX's "The Shield" deserves more credit than it gets. Check out King's explanation below:

"THE SHIELD changed TV with its main character [being] an antihero and [the show telling a] continuing story. You can say THE SOPRANOS came first. It's true, but HBO was a premium channel and most American homes had FX as part of the package."

As King notes, HBO was the destination for peak TV in the 1990s and early 2000s. FX, meanwhile, was associated with more basic cable fare, so taking a chance on "The Shield" was a big deal. What's more, its success led to other networks upping their games in terms of bringing prestige to the small screen.

Of course, it cannot be overstated just how ballsy "The Shield" was when it premiered in 2002. King added that Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) is a Mafia boss, implying that it's easier for viewers to accept his criminal behavior on "The Sopranos." However, Vic Mackey (Michael Chiklis) and his Strike Team are cops on "The Shield" — they're supposed to be the good guys, but they're bad to the bone at times. That's worth noting, as FX executives were initially hesitant about making "The Shield" for this exact reason.