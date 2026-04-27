Orson Welles Declared This Western Legend 'The Most Underrated Director In The World'

Orson Welles had a sticky relationship with Hollywood. He, of course, called the shots on some of the best movies of all time to emerge from the Hollywood system, and his 1941 directorial effort "Citizen Kane" is still celebrated at film schools and cinematheques the world over. He stayed in Hollywood for most of the 1940s, directing and starring in beloved movies like "The Magnificent Ambersons" to "The Third Man." The former however, was infamously re-edited without Welles' approval, and the excised footage remains missing to this day, causing a great deal of consternation among cinephiles. Then, in the 1950s, Welles had trouble finding funding for his films (he had to finance his "Othello" adaptation himself), and most of them weren't hits.

One can see in his film "The Other Side of the Wind," which was shot between 1970 and 1976, that Welles kind of hated the Hollywood machine and was keen to spoof the then-recent trend of "arty" European movies infiltrating the American consciousness. It's telling that "The Other Side of the Wind" wasn't completed and released until 2018, 33 years after Welles' death.

But Welles was clearly paying attention, and he liked some of what he saw. Talented directors were coming out of Hollywood all the time, and Welles, once considered a wunderkind himself, was happy to discover great movies from up-and-coming filmmakers. Indeed, during an appearance on "The Merv Griffin Show," Welles once said that he was very fond of Clint Eastwood as a director and went so far as to call him the most underrated director in the world at the time. Welles recognized that Eastwood was already well-regarded as an actor ("mythic," as he put it), but he stressed that Eastwood should be taken seriously as a director, too.