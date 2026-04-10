The Pitt Fans Will Love This Intense Medical Action Movie That Shouldn't Have Flopped

The central storytelling gimmick of the hit medical series "The Pitt" is that each episode is told in real time. One hour of TV equals one hour of medical emergencies at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. The stories on "The Pitt" are bolstered by this gimmick, and the series has been widely praised for the high quality of its performances. Lead actor Noah Wyle recently won two Emmys for the series, for his acting and for serving as an executive producer.

If "frantic immediacy" is your bag, a Twitter/X user named @thamoasdeaf suggests that fans of "The Pitt" might enjoy Michael Bay's 2022 flop "Ambulance." The tone of "The Pitt" is drastically different from that of "Ambulance," an action-packed car-chase thriller, but the medical setting and breathless pace might give "Pitt" fans a similar high.

"Ambulance" is a wild, dizzying movie. The bulk of the film takes place inside an ambulance, making everything feel cramped and leaving the audience perpetually rattled. "Ambulance" was shot digitally and, according to the website Any Good Films, made extensive use of LightCraft drones equipped with cameras, coordinated by Davis Clark DiLillo. Roberto De Angelis served as cinematographer on "Ambulance," but the actors sometimes had to hold the small digital cameras themselves to accommodate the cramped central location.

The camera drones can fly at up to 100 miles per hour, and De Angelis and Bay flew them under flying cars, up the sides of Los Angeles skyscrapers, and then all the way back down again. Cameras float through tiny passageways. Bay is known for a very high degree of cinematographic chaos, and that chaos drives "Ambulance." But one must admire Bay's attempts to innovate action movie language with new drone tech.