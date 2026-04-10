A Star Trek Costume Heist Led To A Desert Stand-Off Every Sci-Fi Fan Should Know About

Jonathan Frakes, who played Commander William Riker on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," stole his uniform. As covered in a previous /Film article, the Starfleet costumes on "Star Trek" were highly valuable, and Paramount was typically careful to ensure all uniforms were returned to the costume department before the actors went home. At the end of "Next Generation" in 1994, the actors would have been allowed to buy their uniform costumes ... for a hefty sum of $500 (about $1,100 in 2026). LeVar Burton, who played Geordi La Forge on "Next Generation," said that he wanted his uniform and would have happily paid the $500, but was never actually told about the deal. Instead, he had to hand over his uniform to a Paramount rep who actually came to his house. Frakes, meanwhile, merely wore his uniform to the "NextGen" wrap party, and no one ever questioned it.

The costumes, by the way, sometimes turn up at auctions. They sell for thousands of dollars. In 2006, Christie's auctioned off a lot of "Star Trek" memorabilia, and a Captain Kirk uniform sold for $28,800. A screen-worn Starfleet uniform may be one of the most coveted items for wealthy collectors.

With that in mind, one might not be surprised to hear of the great Starfleet uniform heist. This doesn't seem to have been covered by the news, but Frakes revealed, on a recent episode of the "Dropping Names" video podcast, that $82,000 worth of "Star Trek" uniforms had been stolen from the Paramount lot. As Frakes recalled, the heisters called the studio and demanded a very peculiar ransom in exchange for the uniforms' return. As Frakes related it, the thieves wanted KITT, the car from the TV series "Knight Rider."