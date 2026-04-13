How Superman: The Animated Series Used This Banned Character For One Episode

Bruce Timm likes to set rules for himself. He, Eric Radomski, and their team on "Batman: The Animated Series" had three rules they tried never to break: No aliens, no ghosts, and no overt social commentary. When it came to Timm's follow-up effort, "Superman: The Animated Series," similar guidelines were put in place. Of course, Kal-El actually is an alien, so there couldn't be any anti-extraterrestrial rules on that show. But there was one species that Timm banned: dogs. Unfortunately, that meant Krypto the Superdog never showed up except for a brief moment in the series' pilot.

"Superman: The Animated Series" isn't quite as revered as its predecessor, but it still commands significant respect. Most of that comes from the fact it did what all those great animated superhero shows of the 1990s did and treated kids like they could handle more mature storylines. "Spider-Man: The Animated Series," "X-Men: The Animated Series," and Timm's Batman show all presented stories that were far more complex and adult than other kids' entertainment. That allowed them to engrain themselves in the collective memory of a generation.

Despite the fact it dealt with a super-powered alien, "Superman: The Animated Series" was no different. Timm knew he had to take the same approach he used for the Dark Knight, so he crafted a show that, while lighter in tone than its predecessor, never shied away from emotional heft. Heck, Timm's favorite "Superman: The Animated Series" scene features a man being vaporized, prompting Supes to crumple into an emotional wreck. This focus on maturity was part of the reason we never saw the character's super-powered canine friend Krypto appear on the show. Well, again, almost never.