KISS' Primetime TV Debut Was On A Bizarre Halloween Show Starring The Wizard Of Oz's Wicked Witch

The truly initiated among us are familiar with "The Paul Lynde Halloween Special" from 1976. The festive variety show was hosted by Lynde and co-starred 74-year-old Margaret Hamilton, reprising her role as The Wicked Witch of the West from "The Wizard of Oz." Hamilton, to her eternal credit, still had the chops and could still cackle with the best of them. She even wore the same green face paint she wore in "The Wizard of Oz." Hamilton, of course, had a long and varied film and TV career that lasted into the 1970s, but for "The Paul Lynde Halloween Special," she was okay returning to her best-known role, which she originated 37 years earlier.

Hamilton, it should be noted, had a recurring role on the 1973 TV series "Sigmund and the Sea Monsters," one of the many psychedelic creations by Sid and Marty Krofft. Her involvement in a Krofft production was a weird connection she had with many of the other participants in the "Halloween Special." It also starred Billy Barty (from "The Bugaloos" and "Sigmund") and Billie Hayes, who reprised her role as Witchiepoo from "H.R. Pufnstuf." Florence Henderson also appears, and she was in "The Brady Bunch Hour," which the Kroffts produced. It may shock the reader to learn that the Kroffts actually had no hand in creating or producing "The Paul Lynde Halloween Special." It was just extrapolated from their network of actors.

Most surprisingly, "Halloween Special" boasted the network TV debut of 1970s glam rockers KISS. They appeared after being introduced by the Wicked Witch of the West. "They perform such soothing dinner music," she said. They took the stage and performed their hit "Detroit Rock City." It's a bizarre, bizarre thing.