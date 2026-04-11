How Fight Club Author Chuck Palahniuk Felt About The Brad Pitt Movie

David Fincher's 1999 film "Fight Club" was never meant to be an aspirational text. The character Tyler Durden, played by Brad Pitt, spends the movie espousing a violent, anarchic mindset derived from his self-styled notions of the male's shrinking role in end-of-the-millennium society. He sees masculinity as a waning force that needs to be reawakened, and in his view, masculinity is an ascetic lifestyle devoted to destruction. Partway through "Fight Club," Tyler gives a utopian speech about men climbing the vines growing around a ruined, post-apocalyptic cityscape. For Tyler, this is the world the way it was supposed to be: men as modern-day Tarzans. Women don't seem to have any role in this future.

Although "Fight Club" is undeniably cool — Fincher directed with a great deal of MTV panache — Tyler Durden was meant to serve as a warning. The need to reclaim masculinity is not a noble endeavor, as modern masculinity was little more than men punching each other in the face. "Fight Club" is a great film, but one might want to be wary of young men who declare it to be one of their favorites.

The film was based on the 1996 novel by Chuck Palahniuk, his first to be published. The movie launched Palahniuk into the center of the pop literary canon and made him one of the most-read authors of the 2000s; at the very least, I personally recall seeing his books being read in public.

And what does Palahniuk think of the "Fight Club" movie? In brief, he thinks it's so good, he's a little embarrassed. Fincher and the film's screenwriters, Jim Uhls, managed to streamline his story and turn it into something even better. Palahniuk admitted as much in an interview with DVD Talk.