Roger Ebert Thought This '90s Star Trek Movie Was Better Than The Wrath Of Khan

Of all the "Star Trek" movies to date, it's generally accepted that Nicholas Meyer's 1982 film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" is the best one. This, of course, is a matter that can be spiritedly debated, and I will hasten to declare that Robert Wise's 1979 film "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" (which isn't boring) and Meyer's own 1991 essay on crumbling idealism "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country" are both superior to "Wrath of Khan." But my opinion is that of just one Trekkie, and is by no means definitive or immutable. I will also do very little to disparage "Wrath of Khan," feeling it a solid, dramatic film with excellent character work, notable themes about aging, some large sci-fi ideas, and a fun, wicked antagonist played by Ricardo Montalbán.

Roger Ebert reviewed numerous "Star Trek" movies before his death in 2013. And it was clear he was never much of a Trekkie. Ebert never deigned to bless a "Trek" flick with four stars, despite being a big fan of sci-fi in general. He only gave "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" three stars, arguing that epic sci-fi concepts work best when we're not exploring them with characters we've known for over a decade. He similarly gave three stars to "Wrath of Khan," feeling weirdly opposite about it, saying that it was a really good character piece.

Ebert, however, awarded three-and-a-half stars to two other "Star Trek" movies, including Jonathan Frakes' 1996 film "Star Trek: First Contact." He called it "one of the best of the eight 'Star Trek' films: Certainly the best in its technical credits, and among the best in the ingenuity of its plot." Many Trekkies like "First Contact" as well, however, so Ebert's opinion falls in line with popular opinion.