The Boys Season 5 Finally Delivers Justice To One Of Its Worst Characters

This post contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 1 of "The Boys."

For better or worse, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) is the beating heart of "The Boys." Butcher's anti-hero status has only gotten more prominent over the seasons, but his presence is crucial to the show's premise. After all, Butcher is the one who brought the titular group together, and is the only person that Homelander (Antony Starr) holds twisted admiration for. Although Butcher's dubious actions should be criticized, some of his questionable traits stem from childhood abuse and the death of his brother, Lenny (Jack Fulton). The abuser in question is his father, Sam (John Noble), who was last seen in season 3.

Season 5, which will bring the violent saga of "The Boys" to an end, makes its first scene with Butcher count. We see Butcher visit Sam unannounced in London, casually walking up to the fridge to grab a beer. We learn that Butcher's mother is dead (presumably due to old age), and he laments the fact that his father is still "thriving" despite having cancer. Sam looks uncomfortable due to Butcher's "wanted" status and asks him why he is here. This is when Butcher notices one of Lenny's old trophies, reminiscing about his brother's happiness after he won at a magic convention. He points out that Sam had ruined everything by insulting Lenny, reminding him of his cruelty. For the first time, we see Sam look afraid, pleading with Butcher not to get angry in a placating voice.

Butcher acknowledges that he has grown up to become his father and bitterly thanks him for his abuse. Things take a dark turn from this point on, but it is a fitting end to a horrible, neglectful father who never repented for his sins.