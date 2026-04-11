The Simpsons Created Poochie In Response To A Fox Executive's Completely Ludicrous Note

There actually are loads of wrong answers to the question "What's your favorite episode of 'The Simpsons?'" but if you're pulling from the first eight seasons, you're at least in the series' sweet spot. My personal favorite episode is the Conan O'Brien-credited "Homer Goes to College," which finds the d'oh-y patriarch disappointed to find that college life isn't at all like a raunchy campus comedy. Joke for joke, I don't think the show has ever generated more laughs.

I would not, however, say it's the "best" episode of "The Simpsons," which is also a highly subjective topic. This depends on which mode of the series you prefer. Do you like the episodes that mix big laughs with a big heart, or do you dig it when the writers give their satiric sensibilities a workout? If it's the latter, "Two Cars in Every Garage and Three Eyes on Every Fish," "Homer's Enemy," and "Homer Badman" are hard to beat. But the writers never wielded sharper knives than when they took on corporate interference with "The Itchy & Scratchy & Poochie Show."

When Krusty the Clown notices his show's obligatory Itchy & Scratchy segment has faded in popularity to the point where it's dragging down his ratings, he wants the cartoon pulled altogether. Reluctant to abandon the long-running institution, his network recruits children (including Bart and Lisa) for a focus group. The adults are rudderless until Lisa jumps in and tells them the Itchy & Scratchy routine has become old hat. So they go to the clueless network exec playbook, and decide to create a hip new character who'll provide some of-the-moment fun. It's a withering condemnation of the television business, inspired by a Fox exec who suggested that "The Simpsons" add a teenager to the family.