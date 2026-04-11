A Heroes Actor Played Major Marvel And DC TV Characters At The Same Time

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There are big actors in the world who get to be a bit choosy when it comes to the movies or TV shows they take on. Most actors, though? It's all about taking the jobs as they come. For your work-a-day character actor, that can result in a pretty interesting career. In the case of Adrian Pasdar, he's been a working actor since the mid-'80s and, in that time, he's been all over the place. That includes a stint on "Heroes," a superhero show that might be better than you remember.

He played Nathan Petrelli on the series across four seasons. What's interesting for Pasdar is that this was already decades into his career, after he had appeared in movies like "Top Gun" and "Carlito's Way," among others. Yet, his run on "Heroes" opened up other doors. Those doors led him to both the DC Universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the same time, as it turns out.

Pasdar received one of his most memorable roles in 2014 when he joined the cast of Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." as Glenn Talbot, who starts off as a high-ranking member in the U.S. armed forces before becoming the villain Graviton."Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." came to an end after season 7, but Pasdar was a big part of the show's run from season 2 to season 5.

He also had the opportunity to suit up in The Arrowverse on The CW as Morgan Edge beginning in 2017, meaning there was some crossover. Specifically, he appeared on four episodes of "Supergirl" season 3. It was a smaller run compared to his work on "S.H.I.E.L.D." as he appeared on 24 episodes of that show.