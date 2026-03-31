Does The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" is finally in theaters, almost exactly three years after "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" earned acclaim from general audiences and, not for nothing, a veritable fortune at the box office. So, does the sequel have any post-credits scenes? Yes!
Before we circle back to any specifics about those post-credits scenes (vague specifics, to be sure, as this is a fully spoiler-free zone), let's talk about "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" as a whole. The film sees the return of superstars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, and Jack Black — who lent their voices to the first movie as Mario, Princess Peach, Luigi, and Bowser, respectively — and brings some new players into the fold, like Brie Larson's super-powered Princess Rosalina. After defeating Bowser in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" by using a magic mushroom to shrink him down to a much more manageable size, Mario and Luigi are living life when they discover their new dinosaur buddy Yoshi (Donald Glover) in a blocked warp pipe. However, upon bringing him to Peach's birthday celebration, they make an alarming discovery and learn that Bowser Jr. (Benny Safdie) has kidnapped Rosalina to steal her magic.
But what about those post-credits scenes? Yes, I wrote "scenes," plural — so, without spoiling anything, let's talk about them.
How many post-credits scenes does The Super Mario Galaxy Movie have?
There are two post-credits scenes at the end of "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie," actually. One of them happens pretty quickly, and honestly, you'll probably be tempted to stick around anyway thanks to the cool stylized credits that feature the film's characters as dolls, puppets, and in various art forms (all while the actors' names are listed on screen).
The second post-credits scene, though, really is at the very end of the credits, just like the post-credits scenes we've come to expect from films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Again, without spoiling anything, we're not going to get into the nitty-gritty of what these scenes actually show ... but just be aware that, unless you really need a bathroom break, you'll want to stick around until the last credits roll.
Is it worth staying for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's post-credits scene?
If you're a fan of the entire Super Mario franchise, then yes, you should stick around for the post-credits scenes. Why? Well, one of them is just a fun little interlude, and the other, without delving into any specifics, definitely sets up a future movie.
This shouldn't surprise anybody, even though adapting Super Mario video games for the big screen is something that most gamers considered impossible after 1993's live-action "Super Mario Bros." was a huge flop critically and commercially. Now that "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has made huge waves, with "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" poised to rake in a ton of money at the box office, a full-fledged Nintendo cinematic universe is all but inevitable ... and with familiar, beloved characters like Yoshi and Rosalina on board now, the sky seems like the limit for these movies.
"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" begins playing in theaters tonight right around midnight, so be sure to stay in your seat and catch both post-credits scenes.