Does The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" is finally in theaters, almost exactly three years after "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" earned acclaim from general audiences and, not for nothing, a veritable fortune at the box office. So, does the sequel have any post-credits scenes? Yes!

Before we circle back to any specifics about those post-credits scenes (vague specifics, to be sure, as this is a fully spoiler-free zone), let's talk about "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" as a whole. The film sees the return of superstars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, and Jack Black — who lent their voices to the first movie as Mario, Princess Peach, Luigi, and Bowser, respectively — and brings some new players into the fold, like Brie Larson's super-powered Princess Rosalina. After defeating Bowser in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" by using a magic mushroom to shrink him down to a much more manageable size, Mario and Luigi are living life when they discover their new dinosaur buddy Yoshi (Donald Glover) in a blocked warp pipe. However, upon bringing him to Peach's birthday celebration, they make an alarming discovery and learn that Bowser Jr. (Benny Safdie) has kidnapped Rosalina to steal her magic.

But what about those post-credits scenes? Yes, I wrote "scenes," plural — so, without spoiling anything, let's talk about them.