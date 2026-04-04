This Weird 2025 Animated Movie Was Based On An Idea By Horror Legend Clive Barker

Rodrigo Perez-Castro's and Ricardo Curtis' 2025 animated film "Night of the Zoopocalypse" began its life as an unpublished short story called "ZOOmbies" – conceived of, by of all people, Clive Barker, the horror maestro behind "Hellraiser."

In a 2014 interview published on Barker's website, he explained that he once had an idea for a story called "ZOOmbies," which was to be about a young boy who was trapped in a zoo during a zombie apocalypse. The idea was adapted into a comic by author Ben Meares, "just to see if we could do anything with it." They ended up selling the movie to, in their words, "this company," and their language implies that neither Barker nor Meares had much involvement in it after the sale.

11 years after that interview, in 2025, audiences were finally treated to "Night of the Zoopocalypse," a colorful, odd-looking kid-horror film, extrapolated from "ZOOmbies." Well, perhaps audiences weren't treated, as it sailed by most people's attention, unnoticed. This is a pity, as "Night of the Zoopocalypse" is one of the more visually creative animated films of its year, boasting a black-light-poster color palette, and some unique, bubble-eyed character design unlike anything coming from any other animation studio.

In the 11 years it took to get made, the story shifted from a human protagonist to a team of talking animals who find that a zombie-creating meteor has landed in the zoo where they live. The main character is a lanky timberwolf named Gracie (Gabbi Kosmidis) who must team up with a gaggle of other animals to survive, and to solve the spreading zombie problem in the entire park. Despite its kid-friendly tone, "Night of the Zoopocalypse" was odd and even a little scary. Weird little kids will love it.