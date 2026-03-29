20 Years Ago, Denzel Washington Made A Sci-Fi Action Thriller That We Don't Talk About Enough

When Denzel Washington hooked up with director Tony Scott for 1995's submarine-set classic "Crimson Tide," it marked the beginning of a beautiful, boisterous filmmaking relationship. They would reunite four more times, and even the least effective collaboration of the bunch — a souped-up adaptation of John Godey's New York City subway thriller novel "The Taking of Pelham One Two Three" (that predictably fell short of the damn-near-perfect 1974 film version starring Walter Matthau) — pulsates with an adrenalized, big-budget intensity that no one's been able to summon since Scott died in 2012.

Most of their collaborations are pretty straightforward action movies, but 2006's "Déjà Vu" is a bonkers exception. The project originated with Terry Rossio (co-writer of all five "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies with Ted Elliott), who came up with a story about a cop who solves his girlfriend's murder via a "time window." Pretty basic time-travel shenanigans, right? Fortunately, Rossio brought his friend Bill Marsilii in to flesh out the premise, which was altered to have the cop fall in love with the victim as he investigates her murder. That's more interesting, but the story was still lacking some oomph.

Rossio and Marsilii kept tinkering, and wound up with a red-hot spec script that sold to producer Jerry Bruckheimer for a still record $5 million. Scott and Washington were immediately re-teamed, which occasioned more re-writing (mostly at the former's behest, particularly after he briefly quit the project). By the time "Déjà Vu" went before cameras, it had become a wild time-travel sci-fi-action-thriller hybrid that embraces its preposterous concept and goes full tilt with a number of inventively chaotic set pieces. And it would've been a big hit, had Disney not opened it one week after the debut of "Casino Royale."