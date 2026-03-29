5 Forgotten '60s Western Movies That Still Hold Up Today

Westerns featuring important Black characters in prominent roles are few and far between, which makes "Duel at Diablo" something of an anomaly for a 1960s horse opera. This one stars Sidney Poitier as an ex-soldier trying to make a buck as a horse salesman, only to find himself dragged into a deadly situation. The best part, though? His character's race isn't even mentioned.

Still, "Duel at Diablo" mostly centers around James Garner's Jess, who is on a mission to find his Comanche wife's killer. That said, he must also traverse Apache country after agreeing to deliver weapons to a cavalry fort, and that's complicated. A plot like this lends itself to action, and make no mistake about it — "Duel at Diablo" is full of shooting. Be that as it may, the action isn't "fun" per se, as the story is rather bleak, brutal, and emotional.

You're probably thinking that you've seen countless cavalry vs. Apache Westerns before; however, "Duel at Diablo" is quite critical of the racism and persecution Native Americans have faced throughout history, so don't go into it expecting another one that depicts them as outright villains. That's not to say the movie is completely enlightened in its message, but it is quite forward-thinking for a Western released in 1966.