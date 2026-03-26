Comedian's Viral Lion King Joke Has Landed Him In Hot Water With $20 Million Lawsuit

The beloved opening song from directors Rob Minkoff and Roger Allers' 1994 animated box office smash "The Lion King" is titled "Circle of Life," as written by Elton John and Hans Zimmer, with lyrics by Tim Rice. It was nominated for a Best Original Song Oscar and lost out to another tune from the movie (the equally well-known "Can You Feel the Love Tonight"). "Circle of Life" famously begins with a bold, loud declaration in the Zulu language. It was sung by the South Africa-born singer Lebohang Morake, better known by his stage name of Lebo M. The lyrics are as follows per a 2019 translation by Classic FM:

Nants'ingonyama bagithi Baba Sithi uhm ingonyama. Nants'ingonyama bagithi Baba Sithi uhhmm ingonyama Ingonyama Siyo Nqoba Ingonyama Ingonyama nengw' enamabala

It seems this passage, in English, reads:

Here comes a lion, father, Oh yes it's a lion. Here comes a lion, father, Oh yes it's a lion. A lion we're going to conquer, a lion, a lion and a leopard come to this open place.

This rather unimpressive set of lyrics have become more common knowledge over time, prompting certain comedians to mock the tune. "Circle of Life" may be a cherished Disney song, but its actual lyrics are, at their heart, somewhat risible, as majestic as they might sound when performed in the Zulu language.

A Zimbabwean comedian named Learnmore Jonasi even poked fun at "Circle of Life" on the "One54" podcast, and he simplified the translation to "Look! There's a lion! Oh my god!" while maintaining this was a genuine translation. Evidently, Morake heard Jonasi's jokes and took offense. As reported by The Guardian, Morake is now suing Jonasi for his mistranslation, seeking damages to the tune of $20 million in actual damages and another $7 million in punitive damages.