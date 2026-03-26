Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Almost Included A Twist Involving Tom Hardy's Alfie

This article contains spoilers for "Peaky Blinders" and "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man."

Four years after "Peaky Blinders" came to an end, writer Steven Knight and director Tom Harper returned for "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man," the long-awaited movie continuation of the show. The film has been on Netflix's Top 10 charts since the day it debuted, proving that audiences never seem to tire of adventures involving the Shelby crime family, as led by Oscar winner Cillian Murphy.

While Murphy was the headliner, the sprawling "Peaky Blinders" ensemble cast was just as crucial to its success. Recognizable faces would frequently pop up in supporting roles as allies or villains, from big names like Sam Neill and Adrien Brody to classic "that guy" actors like Noah Taylor ("Game of Thrones"), Tommy Flanagan ("Sons of Anarchy"), and Alexander Siddig ("Star Trek: Deep Space Nine"). Perhaps the biggest of them all, though, and certainly the most eccentric, was Tom Hardy, who played Jewish gangster Alfie Solomons and served as an unpredictable frenemy to the Shelbys from season 2 through 6.

Despite surviving the events of "Peaky Blinders," Alfie Solomons does not appear in "The Immortal Man." But in a recent interview, screenwriter Steven Knight explained that he initially toyed with incorporating Alfie into the movie — and in a way that would have recontextualized what we'd seen before.

"I didn't do it in the end, but I had an idea, which I haven't really spoken about. Ever since [Alfie] was shot on the beach at Margate [in season 4], you've only ever seen Tommy and Alfie together alone. There's never been anyone else," Knight told The Hollywood Reporter. "I thought, Maybe he appears, and we realize he's been dead all that time. Now, I nearly did that, and I didn't do it, but that was a thought."