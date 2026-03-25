Jack Black's 2025 Box Office Hit Based On A Horror Classic Is Streaming On Netflix

Meta genre movies featuring stars playing themselves are all the rage nowadays. Of late, we've been treated to Nicolas Cage starring as Nicolas Cage in the action-comedy "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" and Keanu Reeves popping by for a small part as a celebrity boyfriend in the rom-com "Always Be My Maybe." Next year, we'll get another major action star goofing on his tough guy persona in "Jason Statham Stole My Bike." (Yes, that's going to be a real movie.)

To its credit, Sony's 2025 reboot of "Anaconda" worked a semi-clever twist on this approach. It's a comedic horror film in which Jack Black and Paul Rudd play, respectively, a down-on-his-luck wedding videographer and a struggling actor, who get the hare-brained idea of mounting a low-budget remake of one of their favorite movies, "Anaconda," in the Amazon Rainforest. They soon encounter a Sony crew making a legit studio remake of the film, and, most disconcertingly, a very real and quite giant killer anaconda.

Directed by Tom Gormican (who co-wrote the screenplay with his "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" partner Kevin Etten), the film's impressive supporting cast includes Thandiwe Newton, Steve Zahn, Daniele Melchior, and Ione Skye. (There's one cameo I'll refrain from spoiling.) But despite this collection of, well, massive talent, the movie received mixed reviews. /Film's Ethan Anderton gave it a decent 7 out of 10 rating, so if this kind of goofball material is up your alley, it's worth a look — especially since it's now streaming on Netflix.