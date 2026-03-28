John Travolta's Intense '90s Action Movie With Delroy Lindo Is A Prime Video Gem
Like many American cinephiles in the late 1980s, I perked up when I caught wind of a hyper-violent Hong Kong action film that, per many critics, put Hollywood's bullet-whizzing, bone-crunching output to shame. The buzz initially kicked up at the 1989 Toronto Film Festival, and hit a fever pitch at Sundance and Cannes. The critics were not completely in agreement, but the reviews that expressed outrage over the movie's unremitting bloodletting only made me want to see it more.
John Woo's "The Killer" finally hit United States video stores in 1992, and it far exceeded my expectations. Whereas Sam Peckinpah's gunfights were praised as balletic, Woo's characters danced like Gene Kelly or Fred Astaire (two very different styles that Woo deftly wedded). I watched "The Killer" countless times with my action-crazed friends, and reached a new level of high-caliber ecstasy with his next movie, the gay-coded "Hard Boiled." With just two films, Woo had become a filmmaking god to me. I couldn't wait for his next ballistic masterpiece.
I was both stoked for and a tad worried about "Hard Target." As Woo's first American feature, there was legitimate concern that Hollywood would tone down his trademark freneticism and extreme violence. While Woo did have to tone down the grisly stuff, his aesthetic remained intact. Most importantly, the movie was a box office hit, which meant he'd get to make another studio flick if he so chose.
Woo decided to hook up with 20th Century Fox for "Broken Arrow," a big-budget actioner starring John Travolta as a rogue Air Force officer who, with his traitorous associates, plans to blackmail the United States government by threatening to detonate a stolen nuclear warhead. It's a blast of a movie that features a killer ensemble cast headed up by the great Delroy Lindo.
John Travolta and Delroy Lindo enjoy a Get Shorty reunion in Broken Arrow
Working from a screenplay by Graham Yost ("Speed"), Woo gets to expand his action palette with car chases, helicopter combat, and train set pieces. Obviously, there's plenty of gunplay, too, but the director seems most enthused to orchestrate the kinds of wildly expensive sequences pulled off with explosive aplomb by James Cameron, Tony Scott, and John McTiernan. Unsurprisingly, Woo is every bit their equal.
Woo is also blessed with a fully committed Travolta, who brings an operatic flourish to his portrayal of a narcissistic, wholly off-his-rocker military genius (it's one of his best performances). Christian Slater is stranded in the thankless role of his good-guy foil, but fans of "Pump Up the Volume" will be thrilled to see him once again strike up crazy chemistry with the ever-underrated Samantha Mathis.
And then there's Delroy Lindo, who plays the completely sane Air Force colonel tasked with taking out Travolta and retrieving the stolen nuclear warhead (aka "broken arrow"). Lindo, who'd strung together a series of spectacular performances in "Malcolm X," "Crooklyn," "Clockers" (possibly his best work to date), and "Get Shorty," is perfectly cast as a proficient officer scrambling to stay one step ahead of Travolta's wild card.
"Broken Arrow" is a vintage 1990s Hollywood action film that zips through its 108-minute runtime. It's not hyper-violent, but there's more than enough Woo here to set it apart. And thank god it was a hit, because, if it wasn't, we would've been tragically deprived of Woo's Hollywood masterpiece "Face/Off."