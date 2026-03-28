John Travolta's Intense '90s Action Movie With Delroy Lindo Is A Prime Video Gem

Like many American cinephiles in the late 1980s, I perked up when I caught wind of a hyper-violent Hong Kong action film that, per many critics, put Hollywood's bullet-whizzing, bone-crunching output to shame. The buzz initially kicked up at the 1989 Toronto Film Festival, and hit a fever pitch at Sundance and Cannes. The critics were not completely in agreement, but the reviews that expressed outrage over the movie's unremitting bloodletting only made me want to see it more.

John Woo's "The Killer" finally hit United States video stores in 1992, and it far exceeded my expectations. Whereas Sam Peckinpah's gunfights were praised as balletic, Woo's characters danced like Gene Kelly or Fred Astaire (two very different styles that Woo deftly wedded). I watched "The Killer" countless times with my action-crazed friends, and reached a new level of high-caliber ecstasy with his next movie, the gay-coded "Hard Boiled." With just two films, Woo had become a filmmaking god to me. I couldn't wait for his next ballistic masterpiece.

I was both stoked for and a tad worried about "Hard Target." As Woo's first American feature, there was legitimate concern that Hollywood would tone down his trademark freneticism and extreme violence. While Woo did have to tone down the grisly stuff, his aesthetic remained intact. Most importantly, the movie was a box office hit, which meant he'd get to make another studio flick if he so chose.

Woo decided to hook up with 20th Century Fox for "Broken Arrow," a big-budget actioner starring John Travolta as a rogue Air Force officer who, with his traitorous associates, plans to blackmail the United States government by threatening to detonate a stolen nuclear warhead. It's a blast of a movie that features a killer ensemble cast headed up by the great Delroy Lindo.