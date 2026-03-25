A Legendary Star Wars Board Game Is Coming Back – But In A Whole New Universe [Exclusive]
Stop scouring eBay! One of the most legendary (and legendarily out-of-print) board games of all time is finally returning to your table.
The Lord of the Rings: The King's Gambit isn't just an epic tabletop board game simulating the massive battles of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Return of the King." As some gaming aficionados may have picked up from the title, it's also the long-awaited return of "Star Wars: The Queen's Gambit," considered by many tabletop enthusiasts to be a "Holy Grail" game – much sought after, much admired, but rarely played, with used copies going for hundreds of dollar on online shops.
While publishers Restoration Games and Space Cowboys were able to secure the rights to the game's famous sprawling design (it was a true table-eater long before complex board games became cool), the "Star Wars" name was not part of the package. But if you're going to lose one beloved fantastical universe, it's hard to imagine a more fitting replacement than Middle-earth, with its myriad of heroes, villains, monsters, and landscapes. Specifically, the license is for the literary version of the classic fantasy epic, which gives The King's Gambit a chance to put its own spin on this beloved world without being beholden to Peter Jackson's iconic film series.
Restoration Games will oversee a crowdfunding campaign for a deluxe edition of The Lord of the Rings: The King's Gambit that is set to begin in September 2026, with Space Cowboys releasing a retail edition later in 2027. Ahead of both of those dates, /Film was given an exclusive sneak peek at the new game and everything that will make the deluxe edition a must-have for every board game geek ... and every Tolkien nerd with a big table.
The Lord of the Rings: The King's Gambit will recreate Star Wars: The Queen's Gambit across four battlefields
The King's Gambit's giant sprawl throws players into four battlefronts during the grand finale of "The Return of the King." Gamers face off as the Riders of Rohan and Sauron's orcs clash during the Battle of Pelennor Fields. Gondorian warriors combat the forces sieging their walls in Minas Tirith. Aragorn, Gimli, and Legolas battle their way through the Great Port at Pelargir. And, of course, Frodo and Sam carefully slip into Mordor to make their way up Mount Doom. (Some board gamers may recall that the original Queen's Gambit simulated the four climatic fronts of "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace" with similar scope.)
Players utilize a hand of cards to plan their moves across the four battlefields, working to gain momentum and outthink their opponent on each level. Literally. Because The King's Gambit is a board game with some serious height to it. /Film was offered an early look at the designs for the deluxe edition of the game, which will feature recreations of Minas Tirith and Mordor that literally tower over the other battlefields below. It's a smart (and gorgeous) way to update The Queen's Gambit's ambitious verticality, but delivered with all the modern advancements that have made modern board games such works of aesthetic beauty. The final look should be nothing short of spectacular in-person.
And speaking of aesthetics, I was also shown early game card art showcasing the forces of Sauron. While Restoration Games was not ready to reveal the artists working on the game just yet, the art was dynamic and horror-tinged, a unique and gripping take on Tolkien's fantasy monstrosities. I can't wait to see how the heroic characters are rendered.
Naturally, any war game of this size demands miniatures, and while none were ready for a proper reveal, I was allowed to glimpse early renderings of miniatures from both sides of the conflict, and both certainly look exactly as you'd hope and imagine.
Restoration Games confirmed that the fully 3D elements of the board terrain will be unique to the crowdfunded deluxe version. No prices were announced, but the bells and whistles of the deluxe version will commander a higher price tag than its retail counterpart.
The Lord of the Rings: The King's Gambit is one of the year's biggest board game events
Original The Queen's Gambit game designer Rob Daviau, a tabletop legend and co-founder of Restoration Games, is leading the team behind The King's Gambit. Like all of the products released by Restoration Games (which specialize in reviving and reinvigorating beloved older designs), The King's Gambit has undergone updates and overhauls that will bring the original's mechanics up to the standards and elegance expected by modern tabletop gamers. This is great news, as the original game is celebrated for its ambition above all else, and Restoration have proven adept at breathing new life into classics, allowing them to shine for a new audience. I, for one, have been literally waiting for a chance to play this game for over 20 years.
And Justin D. Jacobson, owner of Restoration Games, knows how large this design looms in gamers' imaginations:
"When I first had the idea for Restoration Games, the very first game that came into my head to bring back was The Queen's Gambit. It was everybody's grail game and a game that Rob worked on back at Hasbro. We knew we needed an epic license to match the original, and The Lord of the Rings was right at the top of our list. In an unbelievable twist of fate, Restoration Games reached out to Middle-earth Enterprises at the same time as SpaceCowboys reached out to Rob with the exact same idea. The rest is history."
This is one of the more exciting board game announcements in recent memory, and one that should turn the heads of even the most jaded board gamers. More will be revealed in the lead-up to September's crowdfunding launch for the deluxe version, and fans can sign up at this link to be notified when the campaign goes live.