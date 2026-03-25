A Legendary Star Wars Board Game Is Coming Back – But In A Whole New Universe [Exclusive]

Stop scouring eBay! One of the most legendary (and legendarily out-of-print) board games of all time is finally returning to your table.

The Lord of the Rings: The King's Gambit isn't just an epic tabletop board game simulating the massive battles of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Return of the King." As some gaming aficionados may have picked up from the title, it's also the long-awaited return of "Star Wars: The Queen's Gambit," considered by many tabletop enthusiasts to be a "Holy Grail" game – much sought after, much admired, but rarely played, with used copies going for hundreds of dollar on online shops.

While publishers Restoration Games and Space Cowboys were able to secure the rights to the game's famous sprawling design (it was a true table-eater long before complex board games became cool), the "Star Wars" name was not part of the package. But if you're going to lose one beloved fantastical universe, it's hard to imagine a more fitting replacement than Middle-earth, with its myriad of heroes, villains, monsters, and landscapes. Specifically, the license is for the literary version of the classic fantasy epic, which gives The King's Gambit a chance to put its own spin on this beloved world without being beholden to Peter Jackson's iconic film series.

Restoration Games will oversee a crowdfunding campaign for a deluxe edition of The Lord of the Rings: The King's Gambit that is set to begin in September 2026, with Space Cowboys releasing a retail edition later in 2027. Ahead of both of those dates, /Film was given an exclusive sneak peek at the new game and everything that will make the deluxe edition a must-have for every board game geek ... and every Tolkien nerd with a big table.