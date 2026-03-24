Chris Pratt's 2026 Sci-Fi Flop Becomes A Global Streaming Sensation On Prime Video

Prime Video has a gift to churn out terrible sci-fi movies that become inexplicably popular on streaming. It started when Ice Cube's bizarre remake of sci-fi classic "War of the Worlds" became Prime Video's most-watched movie, and that trend continues with "Mercy." As per FlixPatrol, the Chris Pratt-led flop is absolutely dominating the streamer's charts after a disastrous box office run in January 2026.

This thing was directed by Russian-Kazakh filmmaker Timur Bekmambetov, who aside from overseeing "Wanted," and "Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter" is one of the chief culprits involved with the Ice Cube "War of the Worlds" scandal, having produced that misfire. "Mercy" didn't do much to exonerate him. As /Film's Jeremy Mathai put it, not even an AI could generate a movie as dire as Chris Pratt's "Mercy," and he certainly wasn't the only critic to take offense. The movie bears a lowly 25% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, and seems to have upset pretty much every critic who saw it, even the ones that RT assessed as having given the film a "Fresh" score. Kyle Logan's review for the Chicago Reader, for instance, is listed as a positive one. But Logan wrote that "Mercy" will "either be a solid, by-the-numbers program...or a migraine-provoking nightmare."

Making matters worse, the film made just $54.6 million on a $60 million budget, seemingly convicting Pratt's sci-fi thriller of being a complete and utter flop. But Amazon MGM appealed their case via Prime Video, where viewers have agreed to hear it. Users wasted no time streaming "Mercy" as soon as it hit the service, giving the film a reprieve and bringing us closer to the very dystopian future it depicts.