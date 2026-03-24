Chris Pratt's 2026 Sci-Fi Flop Becomes A Global Streaming Sensation On Prime Video
Prime Video has a gift to churn out terrible sci-fi movies that become inexplicably popular on streaming. It started when Ice Cube's bizarre remake of sci-fi classic "War of the Worlds" became Prime Video's most-watched movie, and that trend continues with "Mercy." As per FlixPatrol, the Chris Pratt-led flop is absolutely dominating the streamer's charts after a disastrous box office run in January 2026.
This thing was directed by Russian-Kazakh filmmaker Timur Bekmambetov, who aside from overseeing "Wanted," and "Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter" is one of the chief culprits involved with the Ice Cube "War of the Worlds" scandal, having produced that misfire. "Mercy" didn't do much to exonerate him. As /Film's Jeremy Mathai put it, not even an AI could generate a movie as dire as Chris Pratt's "Mercy," and he certainly wasn't the only critic to take offense. The movie bears a lowly 25% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, and seems to have upset pretty much every critic who saw it, even the ones that RT assessed as having given the film a "Fresh" score. Kyle Logan's review for the Chicago Reader, for instance, is listed as a positive one. But Logan wrote that "Mercy" will "either be a solid, by-the-numbers program...or a migraine-provoking nightmare."
Making matters worse, the film made just $54.6 million on a $60 million budget, seemingly convicting Pratt's sci-fi thriller of being a complete and utter flop. But Amazon MGM appealed their case via Prime Video, where viewers have agreed to hear it. Users wasted no time streaming "Mercy" as soon as it hit the service, giving the film a reprieve and bringing us closer to the very dystopian future it depicts.
Mercy is an inexplicable Prime Video hit
To be fair, the premise of "Mercy" isn't the worst idea in the world. Chris Pratt is Chris Raven (yes, really), a detective accused of murdering his wife and tasked with clearing his name. Unfortunately, Pratt's accused has only 90 minutes to do so and is strapped to a chair the entire time. This "trial" is also presided over by an A.I. judge played by Rebecca Ferguson, who isn't even wasted. Squandered might be a more apt description but even that doesn't sum up the injustice of using Ferguson solely in a static shot and giving her very little if anything to work with script-wise. Meanwhile, Raven has to carry out his investigation on a screen. Yes, like "War of the Worlds" and many superior films like "Searching" and the familiar but thrilling sequel "Missing," this is another "screenlife" movie.
According to Timur Bekmambetov screenlife is the future of cinema, but his two most recent projects don't do much to bolster that case. In fact, they have actively hurt it. The only evidence to the contrary is the Prime Video record, which shows both "War of the Worlds" and "Mercy" as having been embraced by viewers. Pratt's dismal flop debuted at number one in the United States after hitting the service on March 22, 2026. It's since maintained that position, and shows no signs of dropping. What's more, at the time of writing "Mercy" is number one in 22 countries, which has propelled it to number three on the global Prime Video movie chart. That A.I. garbage future Joe Russo was so excited about? It's surely not far off.