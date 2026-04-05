Danny McBride Hated Filming One Particularly Uncomfortable Eastbound And Down Scene

We've seen television series built around all manner of flawed characters (philanderers, criminals, cannibalistic serial killers), but I'm hard-pressed to think of a more boorish protagonist than Kenny Powers in "Eastbound & Down." Portrayed by Danny McBride (who's no stranger to playing dirtbags), Powers is a washed-up pro baseball player who's so self-absorbed that he's the only person on the planet who doesn't know he's washed up.

The show opens with an exiled-from-the-majors Powers returning to his Southern home town, where he's been inexplicably hired to teach physical education at his old middle school. His presence is a disaster for everyone who comes into contact with him, while his efforts to return to the pros are equal parts hare-brained and self-destructive. And yet, he persists.

"Eastbound & Down" was not for everyone, but I eagerly tuned into every episode because, as low as I thought Powers could sink, he always found a way to drill a mile further below the surface. Even when he experienced a moment of clarity and realized he was the sole author of his own misery, that moment zipped by like one of his fastballs.

Still, while it's tough to single out the most despicable thing Powers did throughout the show's four seasons, it's hard to beat his season 3 dalliance with college freshman Andrea, as played by a then teenaged Alex ter Avest. In a 2013 interview with Vulture, Jody Hill (who created "Eastbound & Down" with McBride and the late Ben Best) recalled that the whole scenario was a nightmare for McBride, particularly when he had to pitch filthy woo to Avest during a beach scene.