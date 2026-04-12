Burt Reynolds Played God On This Hit '90s Sci-Fi Show

The episode of "The X-Files" called "Improbable" begins with a man murdering a woman in a casino bathroom. Just before the murder, the man, nicknamed Wayno (Ray McKinnon), was talking to a mysteriously benevolent figure played by Burt Reynolds, and the the mysterious figure seemed to know what was about to happen, and entreated Wayno to leave the casino before any violence happened. Hm...

The episode then spins off into a subplot about numerology. Wayno is an at-large serial killer, and Agent Reyes (Annabeth Gish) begins to see numerical connections between the victims. Reyes teams up with the skeptical Scully (Gillian Anderson), who also finds that there is some hard evidence implicating the killer. In their investigation, they run into the mysterious Burt Reynolds character again, and he only responds to them in a very cryptic fashion. He seems to be friendly enough, but he's very strange. His trunk is full of CDs, as he is a big music fan. He likes to play checkers with friends. In a very far-fetched scene, Scully and Reyes play checkers with the man, and Reyes begins to figure out that the colors of the checkers are a clue as to the hair color of Wayno's next victim.

Naturally, the killer is apprehended, but the identity of this mysterious Burt Reynolds character is never actually explicitly stated. The episode ends with a dramatic camera pull away from the action, up through the streets, up into the sky, settling on a broad shot of the cityscape below. The city seems to look like Burt Reynolds.

It's clear by this point that Burt Reynolds is God. "The X-Files" actually bothered to brush up against the Divine. "Improbable" is one of the show's weirdest episodes.