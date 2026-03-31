Humphrey Bogart Absolutely Hated Making One Of His Weirdest Movies

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The name Humphrey Bogart is synonymous with classic film noir. The "Casablanca" actor built an illustrious career marked with memorable performances, lending to some of the greatest movie moments in Bogart's vast filmography. Although his legacy is firmly rooted in film noir and the distinctive flair he brought to the screen, he often ventured beyond that genre's confines.

Some of these attempts were wholly unsuccessful, such as Ray Enright's 1938 musical comedy "Swing Your Lady," a shoddy attempt at screwball humor that failed to make good use of Bogart's talents. A year later, Warner Bros. cast Bogart in yet another curious film: Vincent Sherman's strange sci-fi flick "The Return of Doctor X," in which Bogart plays a mad scientist with a thirst for blood.

"The Return of Doctor X" would be Bogart's only foray into science fiction or horror. This was two years before he would deliver a breakthrough performance in "The Maltese Falcon," and around this time, the actor had reckoned with the need to be more discerning about the roles he played. Richard Gehman's 1965 biography on the actor, titled "Bogart," paints Sherman's film as the tipping point, with Gehman alleging that Bogart told him the following about being a part of the movie: