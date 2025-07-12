Years Before Casablanca, Humphrey Bogart Made His Only Sci-Fi Movie

Humphrey Bogart is remembered as one of the greatest stars of classic American cinema. Famed for his roles as Rick Blaine in "Casablanca," as well as detectives Philip Marlowe in "The Big Sleep" and Sam Spade in "The Maltese Falcon," Bogart made his name in the world of film noir. After getting started on Broadway, his first film appearance was in 1930's "A Devil with Women," launching a career that saw the actor appear in over 75 movies. However, it was 1941's "High Sierra" that marked Bogart's big break though, catapulting him to new levels of fame.

Of course, most people will recognize Bogart for his turn in "Casablanca," or at least its iconic closing scene. His long coat and fedora became the defining look of 1940s film noir and of the actor himself. The film also saw Bogart earn his first Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of Mr. Blaine, which paved the way to his eventual Oscar win for "The African Queen." In the decades since, Bogart's "Casablanca" protagonist has come in fourth on the American Film Institute's list of the 100 greatest screen heroes and villains.

Above all else, his roles in "Casablanca," various film noir thrillers, and Academy Award-winning dramas earned Bogart a reputation as a serious actor most closely associated with the dramatic classics of cinema ... which is to say, most people wouldn't associate the actor with campy sci-fi B-movies. And yet, before making it big, Bogart appeared in the title role of the schlocky 1939 sci-fi/horror flick, "The Return of Doctor X."