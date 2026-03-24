Chuck Norris' Best Role Was In A Movie Clint Eastwood Passed On

Andrew Davis' 1985 film "Code of Silence" starred the late Chuck Norris as a Chicago cop named Eddie Cusack who finds himself caught in a whirlwind of violent crime. Not only has he discovered that a fellow cop tried to get away with murdering an innocent bystander — and the frustrating code of silence used to protect such corrupt actions — but he finds he has to protect the daughter of a mob boss (Molly Hagan) whose family was murdered by a rival gang. The plot is off-the-rack action schlock that one might commonly find in any violent crime flick of the 1980s, but "Code of Silence" stands above other Chuck Norris vehicles for its sheer quality; /Film certainly thought so, and called "Code of Silence" Norris' best movie.

"Code of Silence" also received pretty good reviews and has a 68% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes (based on 19 reviews). Variety noted that it was "quite good, for the type" of movie it was. Norris starred in a lot of mid-range action movies in his career, but "Code of Silence" seems to be one of his better leading-man movies.

And here's some fun trivia: "Code of Silence" was originally conceived to be a sequel to "Dirty Harry." One can look up the title in the public copyright database and see that the screenplay for "Code of Silence," written by Michael Butler and Dennis Shryak, was originally called "Dirty Harry IV: Code of Silence." That was in 1979. By then, Don Siegel's 1971 original, Ted Post's "Magnum Force" (1973), and James Fargo's "The Enforcer" (1976) had already hit theaters, with "Code of Silence" lined up next.

It seems that Warner Bros. ended up passing on the script, though, and would instead make 1983's "Sudden Impact."