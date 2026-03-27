Why Boris From Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen Looks So Familiar

When you name your horror miniseries "Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen," you've thrown down the gauntlet with genre viewers who've built up a high tolerance to violence and general unpleasantness. These folks are primed to be put through the wringer. Failure to shake them up over the first few episodes could spell doom for the future of your show (provided said miniseries is designed to become a regular ol' series, which is generally how things work nowadays).

Created by Hayley Z. Boston, "Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen," which hits Netflix on March 26, comes packed with terrifying potential. Having previously written Ana Lily Armipour's installment of "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities," as well as knocking out eight episodes of the Amazon Prime thriller series "Hunters," Boston clearly is comfortable with causing discomfort. And though she's unproven as a creator of original material, she's got some heavy Netflix hitters behind her in the Duffer Brothers. Their name alone should get a good number of subscribers to give the miniseries a shot, but she'll have to deliver the goods to keep them watching.

Per the trailer, Boston's cast two appealing leads in Camila Morrone ("Never Goin' Back") and Adam DiMarco (season 2 of "The White Lotus"), who play a soon-to-be-married couple, but the reason I'll be tuning in, at least initially, is to see Jennifer Jason Leigh and Ted Levine play Morrone's eccentric parents, Veronica and Boris. Though I'm a little put off by yet another meet-the-creepy-family yarn (so soon in the wake of "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come"), I consider Leigh to be one of our best living actors. As for Levine, if his name isn't familiar to you, you should be acquainted with what is, to date, his most famous role.