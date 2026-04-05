RoboCop Star Peter Weller Won't Watch The Sci-Fi Classic Again For An Emotional Reason

In 2014, Dr. Peter Weller obtained a PhD in Italian Renaissance art history from UCLA. His thesis, titled "Alberti Before Florence: Early Sources Informing Leon Battista Alberti's De Pictura," is available online and covers some of the earliest recorded instances of humanism in the Italian arts, dating to the mid-15th century. It runs about 300 pages and is, naturally, stringently researched, as all theses must be. This would be an impressive enough achievement in one's life if Weller didn't also have decades of acting experience behind him, including playing the title robotic superhero in director Paul Verhoeven's 1987 film "RoboCop." Weller is not shy about using his acting fame to draw people into his lectures about the Italian Renaissance; he literally called a 2025 speaking appearance "From Renaissance to RoboCop." You can buy his book online.

Weller began acting in the 1970s, appearing on stage in several notable Broadway productions. His first TV movie was 1973's "The Man Without a Country," and his first feature film was 1979's "Butch and Sundance: The Early Days." He received an Oscar nomination in 1993 for directing the short film "Partners" and has directed dozens of TV show episodes over the decades. 1987's "RoboCop" might be his most famous movie, but it's merely one star in the galaxy of Weller's career.

When it comes to "RoboCop," though, Weller can't watch it. Weller was on stage at a speaking event when he recalled the last time he had been asked to introduce "RoboCop" at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood (as seen in this video posted to his Instagram account). However, during the screening, he finally realized what a horrid tragedy the film is at its core and could no longer stomach it, especially after having kids. It's just too sad for him to bear now.