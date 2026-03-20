The Great Jamie Blanks Made Some Of The Most Underrated Horror Movies Of All Time
After "Scream" tore through the box office in 1996, it ignited a wave of sharp, self-aware slashers that tried to capture that same lightning in a bottle. Some underseen gems like "Cherry Falls" or "Campfire Tales" developed cult followings beyond mainstream audiences, while others like "I Know What You Did Last Summer" spawned franchises of their own. Every studio was looking for its next "Scream," and with an audience of horror fans who were taught to be smarter viewers thanks to Randy Meeks' speech about the "rules," executives actively courted filmmakers with a clear knowledge of the genre. One of those voices was Jamie Blanks.
The Australian director made waves in horror circles with his 1993 short film "Silent Number." Created as a student film while studying at the Victorian College of the Arts, the 15-minute short film (which the VCA has kindly uploaded to YouTube) incorporated the classic urban legend of "the babysitter and the phone call," itself used as the framework for films like Bob Clark's genre-defining "Black Christmas" and Fred Walton's "When a Stranger Calls." From moment one, Blanks' inspirations are on display, with the opening credits and score serving as an obvious, affectionate homage to all things John Carpenter. Blanks had directed a sleek, stylish love letter to the genre long before these self-reflexive short films became a go-to calling card for hopeful horror filmmakers. It put him on Hollywood's radar and put him on the path to directing two of the best slasher films of all time.
Well, two of the best if you have good taste, because there are plenty of naysayers who could never quite get on Blanks' wavelength. Fortunately, for those of us who could, Blanks made the kind of movies that helped us find "our people."
Urban Legend and Valentine are great slashers
When "Urban Legend" debuted in 1998, it came with a premise that felt instantly iconic: murders inspired by the chilling folklore we all grew up whispering about at sleepovers and over campfires. The cast was stacked with performers who would become eventual superstars like Alicia Witt, Rebecca Gayheart, Joshua Jackson, Michael Rosenbaum, Tara Reid, and Jared Leto, who claims he doesn't even remember making the movie (Sure, Jan), along with unforgettable appearances from horror icons like Robert Englund and Brad Dourif. Critics have never quite understood it, reducing it to 31% on Rotten Tomatoes, but the most memorable horror movies have never been solely defined by critical reception.
The late '90s slasher boom was continually brushed off as a string of "Scream" imitators chasing success, but Jamie Blanks' undeniable encyclopedic knowledge of horror brought a distinct sense of play, creativity, and love for the genre that still resonates, especially now. His films innately understood the formulas that made horror films work, and found new ways to twist them into something that ensured the audience had a participatory role in the story. The brilliance of "Urban Legend" isn't really about unmasking the killer, but the creativity of the kills and the sheer thrill of wondering how each legend will come to life next.
Three years later, Blanks gave us "Valentine," a holiday-themed slasher often referred to as a "guilty pleasure," but which has been experiencing a cultural reappraisal as of late. "Valentine" is a polarizing work that explores themes of unresolved high school drama that follow you well into adulthood, delivering "Slasher High" meets "Carrie" through the predictive lens of the unforgivably nasty Girl Hate of the aughts and the planted seeds of incel culture. For as much as his films were openly inspired by the horror of the past, Blanks was consistently ahead of the curve. It's no surprise that it often took people decades to fully appreciate what he was trying to say through his films.
Rest in peace, Jamie Blanks
On March 20, the family of director and composer Jamie Blanks announced on X/Twitter that he had unexpectedly passed away at his home in Melbourne, Australia, on March 16, 2026. He was only 54 years old. Immediately, stories began pouring in not just from fellow filmmakers and past collaborators, but from countless horror fans who had the pleasure of interacting with him over the years. Blanks was well aware of the mainstream reputation his films had (justice for the criminally underseen "Storm Warning") and had a good sense of humor about it, made easier by the legions of horror fans who sincerely and unironically loved his work — myself included.
The world is a lot less bright now that he's no longer with us, but we horror fans should consider ourselves lucky that we were able to share time with him in the first place. On any given day, Blanks could be found hyping up a new movie or TV show he'd watched that inspired him, offering a friendly word of encouragement to someone embarking on a creative endeavor of their own, hyping up the new works from his friends and colleagues, or gushing about his extensive collection of physical media. Jamie Blanks was a filmmaker, yes, but he was also "one of us," a dyed-in-the-wool horror fan who loved to love horror and connect with people who "got it."
Jamie Blanks is survived by his wife, Simone; his son, Oliver; his parents; his brothers; and a massive family of horror fans worldwide. He will be greatly missed.