The Great Jamie Blanks Made Some Of The Most Underrated Horror Movies Of All Time

After "Scream" tore through the box office in 1996, it ignited a wave of sharp, self-aware slashers that tried to capture that same lightning in a bottle. Some underseen gems like "Cherry Falls" or "Campfire Tales" developed cult followings beyond mainstream audiences, while others like "I Know What You Did Last Summer" spawned franchises of their own. Every studio was looking for its next "Scream," and with an audience of horror fans who were taught to be smarter viewers thanks to Randy Meeks' speech about the "rules," executives actively courted filmmakers with a clear knowledge of the genre. One of those voices was Jamie Blanks.

The Australian director made waves in horror circles with his 1993 short film "Silent Number." Created as a student film while studying at the Victorian College of the Arts, the 15-minute short film (which the VCA has kindly uploaded to YouTube) incorporated the classic urban legend of "the babysitter and the phone call," itself used as the framework for films like Bob Clark's genre-defining "Black Christmas" and Fred Walton's "When a Stranger Calls." From moment one, Blanks' inspirations are on display, with the opening credits and score serving as an obvious, affectionate homage to all things John Carpenter. Blanks had directed a sleek, stylish love letter to the genre long before these self-reflexive short films became a go-to calling card for hopeful horror filmmakers. It put him on Hollywood's radar and put him on the path to directing two of the best slasher films of all time.

Well, two of the best if you have good taste, because there are plenty of naysayers who could never quite get on Blanks' wavelength. Fortunately, for those of us who could, Blanks made the kind of movies that helped us find "our people."