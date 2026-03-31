Star Trek Into Darkness Enlisted A Surprising Name To Puppeteer Its Tribble

One of the more notorious scenes in director J.J. Abrams' oft-criticized 2013 film "Star Trek Into Darkness" involves a curious Dr. McCoy (Karl Urban), the blood of Khan Noonien Singh (Benedict Cumberbatch), and a rogue dead tribble that happens to be lying around. Tribbles, as Trekkies can tell you, are small, living balls of fur that do nothing more than coo, wiggle, overeat, and multiply at a frightening rate. They're also cute, and their trilling seems to have a calming effect on the human nervous system. The original name for the tribbles was pretty adorable as well.

Dr. McCoy, just to see what might happen, injects the tribble with a vial of Khan's blood. Khan, you see, is a genetically enhanced human who has greater strength, healing, and intelligence than the average person. Genetic modification of humans was outlawed far earlier in the "Star Trek" timeline, as people like Khan were taking over countries on Earth and starting wars. (The only reason Khan's still alive is because he's been cryogenically frozen for years.) Naturally, Dr. McCoy is interested in the genetic differences between Khan's blood and that of an ordinary individual, so he jabs the dead tribble and gauges the effect.

Later in the film, after Captain Kirk (Chris Pine) dies of radiation poisoning, Dr. McCoy sits next to the dead tribble to weep for his friend's passing. Unexpectedly, the tribble begins to stir. It's alive! Something about Khan's blood can revive dead tissue. So, as soon as he's able, Dr. McCoy injects Kirk with some of Khan's blood. It works, and Kirk is revived.

As for the wiggly little tribble? In a 2013 interview with Screen Crush, Urban revealed that Abrams himself actually served as the puppeteer for the tiny fuzzball.