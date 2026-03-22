Cillian Murphy's 2011 Sci-Fi Movie Has An Awesome Premise That Never Lived Up To Its Potential

The premise for Andrew Niccol's 2011 sci-fi film "In Time" is novel. It takes place in the year 2169, when money has been replaced, quite literally, by time. Every citizen has a light-up countdown clock implanted in their forearm, and when that clock reaches zero, they die. Most working-class people have to work eight-hour days only to get a few extra hours tacked onto their deathclocks at the end of their shift. Missing a bus can mean doom. The wealthy, meanwhile, can live for centuries, accumulating more time than they know what to do with. As close as I can figure, this is a metaphor for the insidiousness of intergenerational wealth. People who are born rich tend to stay rich and can pass wealth on to their kids. People born in poverty rarely escape poverty.

The main character of "In Time" is Will (Justin Timberlake), an impoverished factory worker who is barely keeping ahead of his clock. He engages in risky Russian-roulette-style underground arm-wrestling matches, where players can clasp hands and, if strong enough, steal time from the other's deathclock. The plot of "In Time" involves Will rescuing a rich, 105-year-old man (Matt Bomer) from some muggers. The rich man, in a fit of introspection and self-awareness, transfers all the years of his own life into Will's arm before dying. Will is now "rich," but that makes him suspect. The local time cops (represented by a sexy, leather-clad Cillian Murphy) assume that Will is living on stolen time.

With that much time on his deathclock, Will is now able to infiltrate the inner circles of the bourgeoisie and begins to see how the other half lives. They regularly bet millennia of time in poker matches. They easily swap out decades of their own lives for fancy cars.