The Truman Show Writer Knows Exactly What A Sequel Would Look Like

"The Truman Show" ends abruptly, but it's meant to. Our hero Truman Burbank (Jim Carrey) finally leaves the fake world of Seahaven Island and ventures out into the real world; the last we see of Truman is him walking off the soundstage painted like a cloudy blue sky. Without its star, the Truman Show is kaput. Once the show is over, the audience decides to watch something else. So it goes.

Directed by Peter Weir, the film has been lauded for its prescience. "The Truman Show" premiered in 1998, just before the reality TV boom hit. As the film predicted, many audiences would prefer a simulacrum of truth over scripted drama. This continuing relevance is one reason why the idea of a follow-up has been floated, even if nothing has materialized yet.

"The Truman Show" writer Andrew Niccol spoke with Screen Rant for the film's 25th anniversary and revealed some considered "Truman Show" spin-offs. For starters, there were talks about a "Truman Show" musical, presumably a stage adaptation of the original film. "The Truman Show" wouldn't be the first '90s hit movie to go to Broadway — see "The Lion King" and "Legally Blonde." However, I do think the story would lose something if it's not shot through a camera; when we watch the movie, we see Truman through the same lens as the in-universe audience.

That's why Niccol's own idea of a TV show sounds more intriguing. "When it's a different art form, I don't think it takes anything away from the original," he explained. What should Niccol's show version of "The Truman Show" be about?