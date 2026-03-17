Bob Odenkirk's 2025 Action Thriller Takes Over Netflix After Disappointing Box Office Run
"Nobody" was a modest box office hit during the pandemic, but the 2025 sequel didn't replicate that success. "Nobody 2" took home $43 million worldwide on the back of a reported $25-million production budget, which is pretty underwhelming. The good news, though, is that the Timo Tjahjanto-directed actioner is finding a new lease of life on Netflix after topping the streaming service's charts.
The sequel sees Bob Odenkirk return as Hutch Mansell, a suburban family man/assassin who just wants to enjoy a vacation with his loved ones. Unfortunately, he makes the mistake of taking them to a tourist resort he loved as a kid, which has become a hotbed of criminal activity. As expected, Hutch ends up getting on the wrong side of some very bad people — and all hell breaks loose.
"Nobody 2" is a violent, fun sequel that will appeal to movie fans who wish "National Lampoon's Vacation" was more like "John Wick." The film gets creative with its premise by unleashing mayhem in amusement parks and other settings we associate with wholesomeness. One scene involving spikes will make you terrified to ever play on another water slide, similar to how "Jaws" made many of us afraid to go into the sea. Be that as it may, "Nobody 2" is also quite warm and cozy for an ultra-violent action flick.
Nobody 2 is a family-oriented actioner
"Nobody 2" is directed by Timo Tjahjanto, the same guy who made "The Night Comes for Us" — one of the best action movies of all time (also on Netflix) — and other great bloody flicks. It was always going to deliver in the thrills and spills department. That said, the sequel is also a comedic hoot about the importance of spending time with family, giving the movie a nice blend of heart and mayhem.
Speaking to Mama's Geeky, Tjahjanto revealed that he was attracted to the project after reading the script and discovering that the story has a summer aesthetic. More than anything, though, he wanted to explore the relationship between Hutch and his loved ones. As the director told it:
"I think the very first film is very Hutch-centric. And this film dwelt more into his dependency, even without him realizing it, his dependency on his family. And I said, like, all right, I think we can make a different movie with this script that is still respectful of the first film."
Sadly, "Nobody 2's" box office return means a third installment is probably unlikely now. Still, the movie finding fans on Netflix can't hurt its chances of another sequel getting made someday, right? Bob Odenkirk is open to reprising the Hutch character, but only time will tell if it becomes a reality.