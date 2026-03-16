One Of The Biggest 2026 Oscar Upsets Came In An Unexpected Category

"The Perfect Neighbor" was the heavy favorite coming into what wound up being a mostly unsurprising Oscar night. The documentary is about the unremitting harassment of Ajike Owens and her children by their racist neighbor, Susan Lorincz, and how the latter's hatred of the family led her to shoot Ajike dead in a bogus application of Florida's wretched "Stand Your Ground" law. It's a difficult film to reckon with, but it is a must-watch if only because we must never forget how law enforcement takes the threat of violence less seriously when a Black person is the target.

"The Perfect Neighbor" also had the full weight of Netflix's awards-campaign machine behind it, which seemed more than sufficient to put it over the top. But when Oscar voting opened, many awards experts noticed there was a groundswell of support for "Mr. Nobody Against Putin." Though it only received a small theatrical release from Kino Lorber and lacked an aggressive awards campaign, the film's depiction of one ordinary man who, in the face of nationalism being forced on school children after Russia invaded Ukraine, documents how easily the state can manufacture consent. It's why people are so freaked out about the Trump-aligned Ellisons merging Paramount Skydance with Warner Bros. Discovery.

This is a topic that is also on the minds of many Americans, and, in the view of Academy voters who watched all five nominated documentaries, this was the film that resonated most. "Mr. Nobody Against Putin" is currently only available to rent on Prime Video, Apple TV, and Kino Film, but now that it's won Best Documentary Feature, it'll surely be streaming for free in the near future.