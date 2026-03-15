Kevin Bacon's Underrated 2015 Crime Thriller With A Wild Premise Is Streaming For Free

Kevin Bacon is easily one of the best living American actors who's yet to receive an Oscar nod. He's won two SAG Awards (one as a member of the "Apollo 13" ensemble, the other for his leading turn in the TV movie "Taking Chance"), but, looking over his filmography, I can't think of a time he was ever seriously in contention for an Oscar nomination. Certain prestige projects have intended to put him in the running (e.g. "Murder in the First," "Sleepers," and "Where the Truth Lies"), but those movies all received meh reviews.

If we lived in a just world where everyone had exquisite taste, the remarkably versatile Bacon would have three nominations: one for his winning portrayal of the graboid-battling handyman Val McKee in "Tremors," another for bringing seven layers of sleaze to the role of Sergeant Ray Duquette in "Wild Things," and a third for his Jerry Lewis-esque turn in "Where the Truth Lies." He can play just about anything: a nice suburban dad, a lovably clownish redneck, a psychologically tormented prisoner, and the dirtiest of dirty cops.

Take, for instance, his work as Sheriff Kretzer in Jon Watts' indie action flick "Cop Car," which is currently streaming for free on YouTube Movies. Bacon's eerily comfortable in the skin of a corrupt law enforcement officer who's driven out to the middle of nowhere to dispose of two drug traffickers after a cocaine deal went bad. This could be the premise for a lean-and-mean neo-noir, but Kretzer isn't the twisted protagonist of this film. The heroes are actually a couple of runaway kids who steal his cruiser while he's off giving one of his victims a lime bath. But what starts as a wild joyride for the youngsters soon turns into a life-or-death chase across rural Colorado.