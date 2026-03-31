One Of Karl Urban's Earliest Roles Was In This Underrated Horror Movie

Not too many people remember Steve Beck's 2002 horror film "Ghost Ship." If anything stands out about the movie, it's the amazing opening sequence wherein the audience learns how the titular ship became a ghost ship in the first place. It seems that in 1962, on a luxury ocean liner called the Antonia Graza, a group of wealthy Italian partiers were having a marvelous dance up on the ship's deck when a malfunctioning winch, attached to a strong cable, snapped, and ... well, the resulting disaster will stick in your memory. There is one survivor, a young girl named Katie, played by a young Emily Browning.

Fast-forward to the present, and the bulk of "Ghost Ship" follows a group of salvagers that find and aim to plunder the Antonia Graza, which has been adrift for 40 years. The salvage team is led by Captain Sean Murphy, played by Gabriel Byrne. The rest of the salvage team is played by a nice cross-section of talented actors, including Julianna Margulies, Isaiah Washington, and Karl Urban in one of his earliest roles. At least half of these people, if not all of them, will meet some kind of supernatural demise before the film's conclusion. /Film once called it one of the best offshore horror movies of all time.

As the salvage team pokes around on the ghost ship, ghostly things begin happening. The tugboat the team drove out to the Antonia Graza mysteriously explodes, for one, stranding everyone on board. Of course, the ghosts of dead Antonia Graza passengers begin appearing in the shadows, alternately seducing, tricking, or murdering the cast. "Ghost Ship" is hardly a classic, but it's not as bad as its 14% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes (based on 128 reviews) would have you believe.