A Forgotten Supernatural Horror Movie Features One Of The Best Opening Scenes Ever

This post contains spoilers for "Ghost Ship."

In 2002, Steve Beck's "Ghost Ship" sailed into theaters and became a decent commercial success, grossing $68.3 million at the global box office against a $20 million budget. It was no critical darling either, as the film seemed more preoccupied with scary special effects (which look dated now) than telling a coherent story that leaves a strong impression. Still, while "Ghost Ship" is not the kind of horror movie you watch for its riveting plot, it makes for a perfectly enjoyable slasher that doesn't adhere to logic or practicality. It's also derivative as heck for the most part, although "Ghost Ship" doesn't pretend to be something it isn't. The film unabashedly embraces its gimmick-laden B-movie roots and plays as a typical 2000s horror movie, swapping out competent storytelling for ultra-stylized gore.

Sometimes, though, even a thoroughly mediocre horror flick like "Ghost Ship" can feature a cold open that is quite impossible to forget. Rather than relying on the shock value of it all, the film's harrowing opening sequence gradually builds anxiety on its way to an unexpectedly violent conclusion.

"Ghost Ship" opens with a party aboard the Italian ocean liner MS Antonia Graza, where hundreds of passengers are seen dancing and having a merry time. The scene has a jovial mood at first, with a beautiful singer performing "Senza fine" while a little girl named Katie (Emily Browning) looks on, bored. A kindly older gentleman then invites Katie to dance in an effort to include her in the communal spirit of the party, and she accepts. Surely, this sweet, serene moment won't somehow end in tragedy, right?

What happens next is a bloodbath, although the numbing horror and brutality of this scene really come from the way the tension slowly builds before things go south in the most terrifying, unpredictable way possible. Take one mysterious hand on a lever, a snapped wire, and a boat packed with oblivious guests, and you've got all the ingredients you need for a horrifying recipe for disaster. With that said, let's talk about the bleak, ghastly opening of "Ghost Ship" and how the rest of the film desperately tries (and fails) to live up to it.